LSH vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s LSH vs FCS at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

LSH vs FCS My Dream11 Team

C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown (vice-captain), G Pope, K Cottoy, K Lavia (captain), S Williams, O Lewis, J Haywood, R Jordan

LSH vs FCS Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Casmus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Derson Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Brown, Rawdon Bentick, Camano Cain, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Othneil Lewis, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Kimson Dalzell

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Kenroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Renrick Williams, Ronald Scott, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH Dream11 Team/ FCS Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team/ Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.