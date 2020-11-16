LSH vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match

LSH vs GRD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LSH vs GRD at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: The first match of Monday in Vincy T10 League has been scheduled between La Soufriere Hikers and Grenadines Divers.

Divers have played six matches so far but managed two win just two of them while losing the remaining. On the other hand. Hikers have one win, three defeats and one no result from their five matches.

TOSS: The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Grenadines Divers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

LSH vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Tyrone Theophile (captain), Dillon Douglas (vice-captain), Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Kevin Abraham, Geron Wyllie, Salvon Brown, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Asif Hooper

LSH vs GRD Probable Playing XIs

LSH: Desron Maloney, Salvon Brown, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Kemron Strough, Tilron Harry.

GRD: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Tyrone Theophile, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Geron Wyllie, Wayne Harper, Romario Grant

LSH vs GRD Full Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Othneil Lewis, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Kemron Strough, Tilron Harry, Rayan Williams, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Desron Maloney, Salvon Brown, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman, Benniton Stapleton

Grenadines Divers: Razine Browne, Geron Wyllie, Wayne Harper, Romario Grant, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Tyrone Theophile, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham

