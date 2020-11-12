LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 12

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LSH vs SPB at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Match 12 of the Vincy Premier League T10, La Soufriere Hikers will take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Thursday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10:30 PM (IST) November 8. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. Its is the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Thursday, Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Salt Pond Breakers are unbeaten in the group stage with three wins in 3 games, while La Soufriere Hikers only managed to win just one out of 3 matches. Salt Pond Breakers will enter the games as favourites against La Soufriere Hikers. Every game in Vincy Premier League T10 will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Salt Pond Breakers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 10.00 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

LSH vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Salvan Browne, Seon Sween

Batsmen Romano Pierre (VC), Leshawn Lewis

All-rounders Sunil Ambris (C), Dillon Douglas, Ryan John

Bowlers Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, B Stapleton, K Strough

LSH vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Leshawn Lewis, Sunil Ambris, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry and Romano Pierre

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

LSH vs SPB Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Check Dream11 Prediction/LSH Dream11 Team/ SPB Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.