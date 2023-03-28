Lucknow IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow franchise would be playing in their second season in the Indian Premier League. They finished as the number four team in the last year's IPL and will try to win the prestigious IPL trophy in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

They have one of the most dangerous opening pairs in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, the Lucknow-based franchise will be missing the services of the explosive South African batter in the first two games due to his national commitments. Lucknow have roped in legendary Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach.