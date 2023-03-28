Advertisement
Lucknow IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Lucknow IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Lucknow's squad, retained players, and released players for the Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: The KL Rahul-led Lucknow franchise would be playing in their second season in the Indian Premier League. They finished as the number four team in the last year's IPL and will try to win the prestigious IPL trophy in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.
They have one of the most dangerous opening pairs in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, the Lucknow-based franchise will be missing the services of the explosive South African batter in the first two games due to his national commitments. Lucknow have roped in legendary Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach.
Lucknow Retained Players List for IPL 2023
KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Lucknow Released Players List for IPL 2023
Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Lucknow
Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (INR 50 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 lakh), Amit Mishra (INR 50 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 75 lakh), Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh), Yash Thakur (INR 45 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 50 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (INR 16 crore)
Lucknow Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 21 runs
Jersey Vs Canada Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
Canada beat Jersey by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS