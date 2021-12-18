Mumbai: Who would not like to have an Indian leg-spinner in their side, especially when he happens to be an experienced star. Once Royal Challengers Bangalore released Chahal, it was a no-brainer that the spinner would fetch a whopping amount at the auction. But, why not new franchises pick him at the draft for an equally tempting amount. Well, that too is possible.

Here are the reasons why Ahmedabad or Lucknow should look to rope in the veteran leg-spinner:

Experience is Irreplaceable: Especially, in IPL – experience could be decisive. Knowing the Indian tracks and the venues could be a gamechanger and Chahal has sound knowledge of that. He is among the leading wicket-takers in the history of the lucrative. You would only benefit from having him on your side.