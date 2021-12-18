<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Who would not like to have an Indian leg-spinner in their side, especially when he happens to be an experienced star. Once Royal Challengers Bangalore released Chahal, it was a no-brainer that the spinner would fetch a whopping amount at the auction. But, why not new franchises pick him at the draft for an equally tempting amount. Well, that too is possible. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the reasons why Ahmedabad or Lucknow should look to rope in the veteran leg-spinner: <p></p> <p></p><strong>Experience is Irreplaceable:</strong> Especially, in IPL - experience could be decisive. Knowing the Indian tracks and the venues could be a gamechanger and Chahal has sound knowledge of that. He is among the leading wicket-takers in the history of the lucrative. You would only benefit from having him on your side.