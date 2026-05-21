Lucknow Super Giants’ coach breaks silence on Rishabh Pant’s performance in IPL 2026, says…

The match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Where Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) showcased a brilliant performance against. While batting first, star LSG batters Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis helped their side to gain momentum in the match. Mitchell Marsh was the star batter for LSG as he scored 96 runs off 57 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 168. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Josh Inglis, produced a 60-run innings off 29 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours and three sixes. Inglis’ availability in LSG helped them to improve their batting start.

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However, Rishabh Pant’s side posted 220 runs on the board as, at the end of the innings, they faced little problems as batters like Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni weren’t able to score runs. Despite performing great in the match, Lucknow Super Giants faced a 7-wicket defeat in the match.

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Justin Langer opens up on Rishabh Pant’s performance in IPL 2026

After the defeat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach, Justin Langer broke the ice on the match and captain Rishabh Pantâ€™s form as he only managed to score 286 runs in 13 matches.

“As a coach, how do you rate Rishabh Pant as captain and as a batter? Because in this season, his batting is not up to the mark. So, as a coach, how do you think about Rishabh Pant’s batting and captaincy? asked the journalist.â€

Justin Langer reflected on the question and said, “Yeah, well, Rishabh’s been around for a long time. I think he started playing in the Indian side from an 18-year-old. He understands it, and numbers don’t lie. So, he’ll be the first to admit it’s been two very disappointing seasons for him with the bat.“

“He’s had some great innings but he’ll be disappointed with those numbers. And, you know, you expect a lot from your senior players and he’ll be, feeling it as much as anyone,” he added.

Rishabh Pant backs his side after defeat against RR

After LSG lost the match to Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant opened up on the teamâ€™s performance throughout the season. “We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn’t gone our way and everyone knows that, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we are a good team.“

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