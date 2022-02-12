Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad LIVE Updates

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new franchises, have created news already with their draft picks. By picking KL Rahul for 17 crores, with Marcus Stoinis (11 cr) and Ravi Bishnoi (4 cr), they have made serious selections for the squad. Rahul, one of the most exciting players of this generation has been picked as a captain. Stoinis, the Australian all rounder, will provide balance between bat and ball to the team. Ravi Bishnoi exceptional bowling and fielding capabilities make him a steal at that price.

The franchise has left no stone unturned when it comes to picking the head coach, mentor and support staff. The first big name that joined LSG as a mentor was Gautam Gambhir. The two time IPL champion champion will be a no non-sense guy for the team. World cup winning coach Gary Kirsten needs no introduction. He is the most adored coaches in the Indian circuit. The franchise has also roped in Andy Flower as batting coach. Flower has been widely regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to coaching.

Drafted Ahead of IPL Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (Purse Remaining – 59 crore):

KL Rahul ( 17 crore)

Marcus Stoinis ( 9.2 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi ( 4 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 21

Overseas Slots: 6

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (6.75 crore)