Advertisement

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of LSG.

Updated: April 3, 2023 2:40 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other on 3 April, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings played out a hard-fought loss against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener. MS Dhoni and Co put on a decent score in their first match against Gujarat Titans but still fell short by 15-20 runs. Whereas defeated Delhi by margin of 50 runs. LSG's West Indian acquisitions Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran, both fired with the bat.

Lucknow are currently placed at the second of the points table, with one win in one game. They have a net run rate of +2.500. All eyes will be on KL Rahul who has been the subject of much criticism from fans in the last few months. His place in the national team has come under question.

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 3rd April 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Here are full squads of Lucknow:

Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

 

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG
Those Messages Kill Your Motivation: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Online Trolling
MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Threat For Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update
The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians With Special Song - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Stron...

Those Messages Kill Your Motivation: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Online Trolling

Those Messages Kill Your Motivation: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up...

MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Threat For Lucknow Super Giants

MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Th...

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For KL Rahul led Lucknow 

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match 2; St...

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match...

Advertisement