IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other on 3 April, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings played out a hard-fought loss against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener. MS Dhoni and Co put on a decent score in their first match against Gujarat Titans but still fell short by 15-20 runs. Whereas defeated Delhi by margin of 50 runs. LSG's West Indian acquisitions Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran, both fired with the bat.

Lucknow are currently placed at the second of the points table, with one win in one game. They have a net run rate of +2.500. All eyes will be on KL Rahul who has been the subject of much criticism from fans in the last few months. His place in the national team has come under question.