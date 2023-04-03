IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG
Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of LSG.
New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other on 3 April, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings played out a hard-fought loss against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener. MS Dhoni and Co put on a decent score in their first match against Gujarat Titans but still fell short by 15-20 runs. Whereas defeated Delhi by margin of 50 runs. LSG's West Indian acquisitions Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran, both fired with the bat.
Lucknow are currently placed at the second of the points table, with one win in one game. They have a net run rate of +2.500. All eyes will be on KL Rahul who has been the subject of much criticism from fans in the last few months. His place in the national team has come under question.
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Date: 3rd April 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Here are full squads of Lucknow:
Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
COMMENTS