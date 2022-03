PITCH REPORT – Graeme Swann is down for a pitch report. Tells that one side boundary is shorter and the other side is longer. He says that there was a bit of extra bounce in the first game on this venue. Tells that the batters were not able to get off the front foot so adds that expect a bit of halfway magic. He tells that the water has been put on the surface since the other day and says that it is a bit greener. Mentions that the pitch is good to bat on but the seamers might get help here. Signs off by saying that is overall a good surface for batting.