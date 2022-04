Lucknow seems to have some great batting depth, with the top-order and middle-order able to be more expansive in their batting. Their batting depth is just incredible. While Delhi have a great mix of bowlers at their disposal, and would really need their middle-order to hit the ground running. We are heard that Marcus Stoinis could be back in contention to start for Lucknow. Nonetheless, Delhi have Warner and Nortje available for selection as well. Who will gain the bragging rights? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.