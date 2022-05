The road to the playoffs has not been an easy one for Bangalore. They won their final game in the group stage and had to rely on Mumbai to beat Delhi for them to go through. Things did go in their favour and they managed to seal the final spot in the playoffs. But they have to put their best foot forward if they want to continue their journey. A big boost for them is the form of Virat Kohli. We witnessed a rejuvenated Kohli in the previous game. Bangalore will be hoping he displays his magic once again. A problem for them is their bowling mainly in the Powerplay. They have not been at their best with the ball in the first six overs and they will want to change things around in this crucial clash.