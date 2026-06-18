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  • Luis Diaz, Jaminton Campaz fire Colombia to dramatic win over Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup 2026

Luis Diaz, Jaminton Campaz fire Colombia to dramatic win over Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup 2026

Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz's impressive performance led Colombia to a victory over Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Published On Jun 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Luis and Jaminton Campaz guides Colombia to a crucial win over Uzbekistan

Luis and Jaminton Campaz guides Colombia to a crucial win over Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Colombia celebrated their return to the FIFA World Cup with a thrilling 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan here at Mexico City Stadium. Luis Diaz was the star attraction after expertly setting up Daniel Munoz’s first-half opener before securing the victory in the second stanza.

Luis Diaz shines as Colombia edge Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup thriller

Prior to Thursday’s match, Colombia, who are back at the World Cup after missing out in 2022 for their World Cup, had lost their opening match in four of their six FIFA World Cup appearances, including a 2-1 defeat by Japan at Russia 2018.

The end-to-end clash, which was sealed by a 99th-minute header from substitute Jaminton Campaz, ensured the first round of group-stage matches in North America ended on a high note. With Portugal being held to a draw by Congo, Colombia have now taken early control of Group K.

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There was a moment to remember for Uzbekistan when Abbosbek Fayzullaev levelled the scores for the team’s maiden World Cup goal. But with Diaz pulling the strings, the South Americans proved too strong in the end.

CAN VS QAT

Colombia strike twice through Diaz and Campaz to secure all three points against Uzbekistan

Colombia had the first chance in the 17th minute when midfielder Jhon Arias struck the side netting from distance. They came even closer in the 32nd minute when Diaz guided a left-footed effort past Uzbek goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and on to the foot of the post.

It seemed just a matter of time before Colombia would break the deadlock when Diaz’s pinpoint pass over the Uzbek backline was expertly flicked on by Munoz with the outside of his boot five minutes before the break, FIFA reports.

Uzbekistan refused to give up and levelled the scores when Dostonbek Khamdamov’s volleyed effort following Eldor Shomurdov’s left-wing cross struck the post and fell into the path of Fayzullaev, who headed home for a historic goal.

Colombia immediately fought back and restored the lead after Diaz’s low strike hit the gloves of Yusupov and crossed the line. It was Diaz’s inaugural World Cup goal.

The three points were sealed deep into injury time when Cucho Hernandez brilliantly won the ball on the right wing and crossed to fellow substitute Campaz, who powered home a header.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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