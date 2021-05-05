MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, St. Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles, 10 PM IST, 5th May.

MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, St. Lucia T10 Blast

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles will take place at 9:30 PM IST – May 5.

Time: 10:0 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

MAC vs ME My Dream11 Team

Garvin Serieux Jr, Orey Changoo, Daren Sammy, Mervin Wells, Leon Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murlan Sammy, Shem Severin, Murgaran Shoulette, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward.

Captain – Shem Severin, Vice-captain – D Sammy.

MAC vs ME Probable Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles S Charles, M Wells, G Serieux, D Sammy (c), M Sammy, K Jules, E Frederick, T Edward, T Gifford, M Charles and D Sammy Jr

Mabouya Valley Constrictors Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

MAC vs ME Squads

Micoud Eagles Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

