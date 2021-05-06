MAC vs VFNR, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

MAC vs VFNR, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Mabouya Constrictor vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 11:00 PM IST, 6th May.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Mabouya Constrictor vs Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 6.

Time: 11:0 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

MAC vs VFNR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter

Batsmen: Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, T Gabrial

All–rounders: AL Prince, Ernell Sextius, Chard Polius, Rick Smith

Bowlers: A Ange, J Williams, Lennice Modeste

Captain – A Ange, Vice-captain -Zachary Edmund.

MAC vs VFNR Probable Playing XIs

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Murgaran Shoulette, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo , Rick Smith , Zachary Edmund , Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste , Christian Ange, Nean Deterville , Maius Stanislaus , Dale Smith

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny , Al Prince , Ricky Hippolyte , Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter , David Naitram , Chrislon Fanis , Chris Pamphile , Joshaun Mann , Kurt Edward , Shawn Auguste

MAC vs VFNR Squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

