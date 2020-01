MAD vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Regional T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cri

TOSS – The toss between Madrid vs SPA will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Oval

My Dream11 Team

Marcus Harvey, Faran Afzal, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Simon Barter, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Amjad Hussain, Akash Panchal, Waqas Asharaf, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari

Probable Playing XIs

Madrid Playing 11:

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble

SPA Playing 11:

Ian Byrne, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Waqar Ashraf , Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid

SQUAD

Madrid Squad:

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Ian Shackleton, Nasratullah Jabarkhil

SPA:

Ian Byrne, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz, Jack PermanSam Lupson, Hamza Kayani, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown

