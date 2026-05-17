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Madhav Tiwari reveals his bowling plans against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, says…

Madhav Tiwari breaks silence on his bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Published On May 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Madhav Tiwari opens up about his bowling performance against RR

Madhav Tiwari opens up about his bowling performance against RR in IPL 2026

DC vs RR IPL 2026: Young seam-bowling all-rounder Madhav Tiwari credited the gripping nature of the wicket for his success with slower balls, as Delhi Capitals pulled off a stirring fightback with the ball to keep Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Madhav Tiwari impressed again with crucial wickets for DC

At 160/2 after 14 overs, the Royals appeared set for a massive total. But the momentum shifted after a brief stoppage for medical attention to Riyan Parag, who hit a 23-ball fifty. Axar Patel recalled Starc, who had gone for 28 in his first two overs, and the Australian responded with a decisive 15th over, removing Parag, Donovan Ferreira, and Ravi Singh, before taking out Impact Player Dasun Shanaka to pick 4-40.

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Tiwari, who impressed with both bat and ball on debut against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, once again stood out by dismissing a marauding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shubham Dubey.

Also Read: WATCH: Mitchell Starc’s wreaks havoc in Delhi, removes three Rajasthan Royals batters

Madhav Tiwari opens up on his bowling plans and IPL preparation

Coming into this IPL season, I just thought that I’m gonna take in four or five variations with me and I’m gonna back them throughout the season. So, I have been working on them, and hopefully, the results are helping in my favor.

I guess there was a bit of help from the wicket. It was gripping, and so I thought that I could use more of them. I was just looking to put myself (in) a high-pressure situation in the nets themselves. So bowling to Miller and bowling to Ashutosh and KL helped me. I was just trying to figure out how I’m gonna bowl against these batsmen, which is gonna help me in this tournament,” said Tiwari in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Lungi Ngidi closed out the innings with clever variations, as RR eventually made 193/8, after losing six wickets for 33 runs in the last six overs. “I don’t know. I have to ask them,” said Tiwari, when asked about his family’s reaction, before adding that DC can chase down the target and aim to end their home leg on a high. I think we’ll get it.

Also Read: Why Ravindra Jadeja misses out against Delhi Capitals, Riyan Parag reveals

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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