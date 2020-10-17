MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Team Prediction: BCB President’s Cup Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Bangladesh ODD Match 4 October 17

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MAH-XI vs NAJ XI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: The fourth match of the BCB President’s Cup 2020 will see Mahmudullah XI take the field against Najmul XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. Both the teams have so far played two matches each, won once and lost once. Mahmudullah XI are at the top of the table based on a superior net run-rate. Expect a close contest. These two teams kicked off the tournament on October 11 when Najmul XI won by four wickets while chasing down 197.

TOSS: The Bangladesh ODD match toss between Najmul XI and Tamim XI will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – October 17 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah (vice-captain), Animul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI Full Squads

Mahmudullah XI: Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Sumon Khan

Najmul XI: Mukidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Towhid Hridoy, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAH-XI Dream11 Team/ NAJ XI Dream11 Team/ Mahmudullah XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Najmul XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh ODD 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.