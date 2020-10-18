Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Bangladesh ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MAH-XI vs TAM XI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In the match no. 5 of Bangladesh One Day Cup 2020, Mahmudullah XI will take on Tamim XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday – October 19. The BCB President’s Cup MAH-XI vs TAM XI match will begin at 1 PM IST. Mahmudullah XI will be playing their last game of the BCB President’s Cup on Monday. In their three games so far, Mahmudullah XI won only one match. They are coming into this game on the back of a huge 131-run loss to Najmul XI. Tamim XI, meanwhile, won one game and lost their other game. This will be their third match of the tournament and will look to register a win. Also, they would want to avenge for the loss in their first game to the same opposition. In that match, Mahmudullah XI defeated Tamim XI by 5 wickets.

TOSS: The Bangladesh Other ODD match toss between Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – October 15 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

MAH-XI vs TAM XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Mahmudullah (vc), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan (C)

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Probable Playing XIs

Mahmudullah XI: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Naim/Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Raqibul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Sumon Khan.

Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Akbar Ali (WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Squads

Mahmudullah XI: Md Mahmud Ullah (C), Naim Sheikh, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.

Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal Khan (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Md Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

