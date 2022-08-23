New Delhi: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s plea for work has been heard by Maharashtra businessman Sandeep Thorat, who has offered him a job worth 1 lakh per month. Recently, Kambli opened up about his financial struggles and said that he works to feed his family as the 30,000 pension from the BCCI is his only source of income. Kambli, one of the most talented cricketers from the country, was destined to achieve big in cricket but unfortunately, he succumbed to the pressure of international cricket and could only play 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India before the doors were shut on him.

“I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli told Mid-Day in an interview.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do…to play as a team. I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game.”

Meanwhile, as per several Marathi websites, the work Kambli has been offered is not related to cricket. Kambli has been offered a position in the finance division of Sahyadri Industry Group in Mumbai. It will be interesting to see if Kambli takes up the job or not. However, it was very generous of Sandeep Thorat to stand up for a national cricketer.