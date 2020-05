Mahela Jayawardene Questions Logic of Building Another Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has announced it will build the country’s largest cricket stadium in Homagama which will have a capacity to host 60,000 spectators.

However, legendary batsman and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is against the plan saying the existing infrastructure isn’t being utilised to the fullest thus the addition of another stadium defies logic.

“We don’t even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have … Do we need another one?” Jayawardene posted on his Twitter handle.

The venue will be spread over 26 acres in Diyagama (Homagama).

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva and Information Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena led a delegation that visited the site.

Plans are to complete the construction of the facility in three years which will also be equipped with floodlights.

“We think this will cost us around USD 30 to 40 million,” Silva said.

Currently, Sri Lanka, the 1996 ODI World Champions and 2014 T20 World Cup winners, have eight international stadiums in Kandy (Asgiriya Stadium), Galle (Galle International Stadium), Colombo (Colombo Cricket Club Ground), Hambantota (Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium), Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium), Pallekele (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium) and Moratuwa (Moratuwa Stadium, De Zoysa Stadium).