Mahela Jayawardene’s blunt take on Jasprit Bumrah after MI’s fourth loss in IPL 2026, says…

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has backed star pacer Jasprit Bumrah even after the bowler went wicketless in five straight matches, but admitted that the team’s bowling, especially in the PowerPlay, has been disappointing.

Bumrah was hit for 41 runs in his four overs as Punjab Kings chased down 196 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare in their IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

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“Bumrah is bowling well, it is just where we are not putting pressure in the powerplay,” Jayawardene told reporters after the match.

“They (opposition) know they don’t need to take too much risk against Bumrah. We tried a few different things which he is trying as well but they are batting well. I can’t put a finger (on something) and say that he hasn’t taken a wicket.“

Bumrah carried a niggle early in IPL 2026: Jayawardene

The former Sri Lankan captain revealed that Bumrah was carrying a slight niggle at the start of the tournament.

“I think initially because he had a slight niggle which came from the World Cup,” he replied to a query on Bumrah’s inconsistent pace.

“We wanted to build him up (and) over the last few games his speeds have gone up. We’ve looked at all that so he’s very comfortable. Sometimes, you need a bit of luck as well.

“(Bumrah) bowled some really good balls initially to Shreyas (Iyer) but wasn’t lucky enough. Once he starts taking wickets he might not be able to stop him doing that,” Jayawardene added.

MI bowling unit lacking penetration, says Jayawardene

However, Jayawardene was clear that the entire MI bowling unit has struggled to make an impact this season.

“But as a (bowling) unit, like I said before, we’ve lacked that penetration in different surfaces and that’s something that we need to work (on) and see what we need to do,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s injury not serious, says coach

On Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury, the coach said it is not serious and the team does not want to rush him.

“He started running yesterday (Wednesday), he batted (as well)… taking it day to day to see how he feels. He knows his body better than anybody else. It’s nothing serious, but at the same time, we don’t want to push and it’s early season still so the medical staff will take that call,” he said.

‘It’s not just on Hardik’: Jayawardene on team pressure

Jayawardene also dismissed the idea that captain Hardik Pandya is under extra pressure due to four straight losses.

“I don’t think it’s just on Hardik, it’s on every one of us. When we’re not doing well, it’s not an individual, it’s pretty much on me, everyone who’s involved in the management to see how can we be better,” he said.

“I know we’re playing good cricket – we’re not taken out completely – but at the same time the other teams are much better, clinical, (and) obviously the confidence is high as well when they have that kind of start,” he added.

Jayawardene explains MI’s batting collapse at the death

Jayawardene explained that the decision to open with Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton was a tactical one, and revealed the team has been dealing with several illnesses and injuries in the camp.

“We do have an Indian opener (as) backup. But the things I have had to go through from yesterday (Wednesday) to today with the illnesses in our group and trying to get the right combination, is something which only I’m privy to,” he said.

Jayawardene also expressed disappointment over MI losing momentum while batting in the death overs and conceded that Deepak Chahar’s expensive first over hurt them badly.

“Quinny (de Kock) batted exceptionally and it was a good partnership. At the end we lost a little bit of rhythm, they bowled well to pull back. I was hoping that we could get to that 210-220 mark if we had a couple of big overs,” he said.

“Losing momentum at the back end, as well as not setting the tone in that first over probably put us back. (It was) another big over upfront. These are areas that we needed to be sharper (in) and execution wise it was quite poor,” Jayawardene added.