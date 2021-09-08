New Delhi: Born in Delhi’s Pitampura, Moksh Murgai is a professional Indian cricketer trying to make a name for himself in the sport. With an aim to play for the country, Murgai also has an eye on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and hopes to play in the cash-rich Indian domestic league at some point in his career. But Murgai is not just eyeing a lucrative IPL contract. The Delhi-born cricketer is mentally prepared to grind at the domestic level with the hope of staking a claim for a spot in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi.

Having played in the nationals from Delhi in sub-junior, junior and senior categories to being an active member of District/Interzonal and zonal level cricket in the capital, Murgai has been making the right noises in his career so far.

While speaking exclusively with india.com, the 21-year-old spoke at length about his struggle during the pandemic, what the future holds and players who inspired him to pick up the sport. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Q) Why did you choose cricket over other sport?

A: When I was young, I saw former India captain MS Dhoni playing cricket against Sri Lanka and smashed 183 runs. I was watching that match with my family and I was a kid at that time. So I saw him smashing the ball all over the ground. Ever since then I feel like I have to do something like this.

Q) What are your future plans for cricket?

A: As you can see, I’ve played in the junior category and therefore I want to perform better and have more runs behind my back to be in contention for a spot in the Ranji Trophy and maybe, later get picked for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ultimate goal is to play for India.

Q) How did you manage to be fit during the pandemic and did it have an impact on your game?

A: There are so many things you hope for when you are playing a sport for like 13-14 years. But at the same time, you need to have a backup plan. The pandemic has ruined a lot of things. Then the lockdown happened and things were not looking good but luckily, we’ve got a terrace that helped me to stay fit as I used to exercise there.

Q) Does the growing competition in cricket bother you?

A: The competition is so tough, so much so that you can see at least two cricketers in your own neighbourhood growing up with the hope of representing your country. But then again, if you play at a certain level by beating those cricketers, then that in itself is an achievement.

Q) How do you tackle disappointments in your life?

A: There will always be a bit of disappointment when you are not selected or when you are not able to perform well to the best of your ability. But you go back thinking every day is a new day for you. You have to work on your skills every day. The mental strength comes in handy at that time. It is all about how easily you forget about the past, move on and stay positive.

Q) How much do you earn by playing cricket during the pandemic?

A: As there is so much competition in India, so I don’t earn that much but I can say that a four-day match gives me at least 40,000 INR to 50,000 INR. The difficult part is that there is no fixed income.

Q) Who is your mentor?

A: I would say, Ashish Nehra and Rohit Sharma. They are my coach as well as my mentor and I have been honing my skills under their guidance.

Q) Who is your favourite cricketer?

A: Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer but I also love watching Kane Williamson. There is so much to learn and admire from their techniques.

(Written by Sunny Daud)