Mahendra Singh Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

India’s World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from ODIs and T20Is on Saturday (August 15).

Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup.

Under Dhoni, India won the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

(More To Follow)