New Delhi: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2023 on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium. It was a nail-biting match, as till the last ball no one could predict the results. In the last two balls, CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed one six and one four and helped his side lift the trophy.

With this thrilling win, the MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma.

During GT's inning openers Gill and Saha were a bit cautious in their approach in the first two overs against Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande and were helped by some sloppy fielding as well. Chahar dropped two catches inside the first five overs which costed the team in the long run. He gave 31 runs without picking a wicket in his first three overs.

A video of Chahar and CSK captain MS Dhoni is going viral all over the internet. Chahar can be seen asking Dhoni for an autograph, whereas Dhoni is hilariously denying him. The CSK captain can also be seen doing a catch action that clearly indicates that he is mocking him for dropping crucial catches. Finally after few second Dhoni signed Chahar's jersey.

Here is the video: