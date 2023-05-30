New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja's two back-to-back boundaries helped the team defeat the Gujarat Titans and lift their fifth IPL trophy.

After their innings, GT set a target of 214/4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai only faced three balls when the game was interrupted due to rain. The game resumed at 12:10 after a long delay due to a wet field. The revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, who came to bat after former India captain MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck, All eyes were on him, as ten runs were required in two balls to register their victory. He smashed one six and one four and helped him side lift their fifth IPL trophy.

Right after CSK's all-rounder hit the winning four, he started running towards his teammates, lifting his bat up in the air to celebrate their victory.

Several photos and videos of the winning moment went viral all over the internet. Recently, Jadeja shared his first post after the iconic win, along with captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, "We did it for ONE and ONLY MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi..".