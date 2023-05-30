Mahi Bhai Aapke Liye Toh Kuch Bhi...: Ravindra Jadeja’s Post For MSD Wins Internet
Ravindra Jadeja's winning four helped Chennai Super Kings win their fifth IPL title.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja's two back-to-back boundaries helped the team defeat the Gujarat Titans and lift their fifth IPL trophy.
After their innings, GT set a target of 214/4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai only faced three balls when the game was interrupted due to rain. The game resumed at 12:10 after a long delay due to a wet field. The revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja, who came to bat after former India captain MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck, All eyes were on him, as ten runs were required in two balls to register their victory. He smashed one six and one four and helped him side lift their fifth IPL trophy.
Right after CSK's all-rounder hit the winning four, he started running towards his teammates, lifting his bat up in the air to celebrate their victory.
Several photos and videos of the winning moment went viral all over the internet. Recently, Jadeja shared his first post after the iconic win, along with captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, "We did it for ONE and ONLY MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi..".
We did it for ONE and ONLY "MS DHONI.? mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ
Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023
Jadeja Thanked Fans For Their Support
During the post match presentation Jadeja congratulated CSK fans for their support.
"I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah, anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you've been cheering," Jadeja said after the match.
