What? Nepal knocked Out For Just Eight In A Bizarre Match

New Delhi: UAE left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur’s five-wicket haul, a deadly 5/2, skittled out Nepal for just eight in 8.1 overs before the openers knocked off the target in seven balls to remain unbeaten in the ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

The easy victory is UAE’s second consecutive win of the tournament after thrashing Bhutan by a massive 160 runs, taking them to the top of the table and ahead of Thailand due to its superior net run rate.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Nepal were reduced to 2 for 5 as three out of the top five batters failed to get off the mark. Openers Anjali Bishowkarma and Kiran Kunwar were the first to depart, dismissed by right-arm pacer Indhuja Nandakumar (3/6) and Mahika respectively.

The duo shared eight wickets between them as Alisha Yadav was the last to depart, caught off Samaira Dharnidharka. For Nepal, Sneha Mahara and Maneesha Rana added 3 and 2 runs respectively while Kiran Kumari Kunwar, Anu Kadayat and Ashma Pulami Magar added a run each to the single-digit total.

In response, UAE’s openers, captain Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny scored 8 off the first over from Anu Kadayat before a single off Shristi Jaisi helped them register a mammoth win with as many as 113 balls and ten wickets to spare.

Mahika, rightfully declared player of the match, said she was elated to contribute in maintaining her side’s clean slate in the tournament. “It felt great. I feel very happy to contribute to the victory and I am sure all of us will take the confidence going into the next match. It’s my first five-wicket ‘aul so it’s a great feeling.”

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia qualifier is being played between Nepal, UAE, Thailand, Bhutan and Qatar, with the winner getting an opportunity to seal a spot in the inaugural U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be held in South Africa in early 2023.

(News Source: IANS)