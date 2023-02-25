'Mai Unka Coach Thodi Hoon': Babar Azam Recreates Rohit Shama's Iconic PC Moment After PSL Match - WATCH

Updated: February 25, 2023 2:11 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Pakistan star player Babar Azam is often compared to Virat Kohli specifically for his batting style. The Pakistani Captain's career milestones are generally compared with Virat Kohli. Babar also took social media by storm with his "this too shall pass" tweet in support of Kohli, when the former India captain was going through a tough phase.

But in a video which has recently gone viral, netizens are drawing similarities between Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma.

In a post-match conference of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, Peshawar captain Babar Azam reacted hilariously when a journalist asked his opinion about Karachi Kings' struggles in the ongoing PSL. Babar, who was the leader of the Karachi Kings till the last edition responded

In response Babar said,"Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let's talk about today's match)".

Here is the video:

Many fans found Babar's Savage reply similar as Rohit Sharma's epic response in a post -match press conference during 2019 World Cup, when he was asked, what advise will he give to the Pakistan's batters as they are dealing with crisis.

Indian captain mockingly replied, "Agr mein Pakistan ka coach bna to bilkul btaunga, abhi to, abhi kya btaunga".

 

