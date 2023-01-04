New Delhi: Star Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi who has dismissed many great batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and others during his playing career till date has picked up his favourite wicket and surprisingly he snubbed all these greats and instead picked up the wicket of former Men in Green all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi as his favourite dismissal. The 22-year-old has dismissed Shahid once during the Pakistan Super League match when he was young and Shahid was at his final days. He uprooted the 45-year-old cricketer’s middle stump then to send him back to the dugout.

He recently attended an event where fans asked him about his favourite wicket to which he replied by saying, “”Maine sasur ji ko ek dafa out kiya hai (I’ve dismissed my father-in-law once),” he said.

To the unaware, Shaheen is set to marry Shahid’s daughter Ansha on February 3 and by this relation the former great and current interim chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Board is the future father-in-law of the 22-year-old left-arm pacer.

Shaheen was asked about the feeling after getting wicket of Afridi to which he said, “Achi feeling thi. Ek role model ko, apne hero ko out krna achi feeling thi. Har bande ki dream hoti hai apne role model ko out kare (It was a good feeling. It felt got to dismiss your role model, your hero. It is every person’s dream to dismiss his role model).”

Afridi, who won the ICC Player of the Year award in 2021 missed the second half of 2022 due to knee injury that he suffered in July against Sri Lanka. He was only able to play in the T20 World Cup and missed the Asia Cup T20 and home series against England (both Test and T20Is). He is currently undergoing his rehab these days and is likely to soon return back into action.