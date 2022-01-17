Paarl: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah feels that maintaining a vision will be very important on the road to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. With just a year and ten months left for the mega event to take place in India, the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting from Wednesday will be the first step for the 1983 and 2011 winners to determine the vital cogs in the 50-overs wheel.

“We have to keep a vision in order to know which direction we have to go ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The preparations will start from advance if some new players come or which direction we have to go. We will try to give equal opportunities to everyone. So, I think maintaining a vision is going to be very important,” said Bumrah in the virtual press conference on Monday.

“Giving importance to each and every series and staying in the present and trying to see what has to be done in that situation will be valued. But keeping a vision is really important and we will try to set it,” added Bumrah, the vice-captain for ODIs against South Africa.

Talking about his approach to the 50-over matches after playing the Test series, Bumrah remarked, “You have to move forward. It’s a different format of the game. The pace of the game changes and load on the body reduces as well. We have to focus on the things that we have to do. It’s a shorter format, faster pace.”

“As a bowler, you have to quickly assess and play around with the variation on what you have to do as a bowling unit. That’s the change I will be looking forward to do. Going with a fresh mindset and looking forward to contribute to the team however I can and trying to take the team forward.”

Bumrah felt that no one in the team is facing issues over changes in leadership. With Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as white-ball captain and then unavailable for the tour due to a left hamstring injury, KL Rahul has been made the captain. “I can’t speak for everyone. But, for me, I can say that it doesn’t really make a lot of difference. We all are here to help in however way we can and I think that’s the way all the players are responding to the changes that are happening as well.”

“Everybody is respectful and understands how the processes are going. Change is the only constant, so we are happy. Everybody is contributing and getting a lot of knowledge, for which everyone is trying to contribute towards it. I don’t think anybody is facing a problem or is in a weird space with the change that is happening.”

“Everybody understands the change and have played enough cricket to understand that this is how change goes and this is how you have to move forward. Everyone in the team is quite positive and quite eager to contribute and go about the change that is now happening.”

The 28-year-old signed off by saying that pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a hamstring strain in the second Test at Johannesburg, should be fit and fine for the ODI series. “I think he’s fine. He’s practising with us. So, I don’t see any discomfort. Hopefully, everything stays that way. Nothing that I am aware of right now. But everyone seems to be okay. Hopefully, it stays that way.”