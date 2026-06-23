Major blow for Team India! Rising star ruled out ahead of England tour

India’s preparations for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England have suffered a setback, with a key all-round option no longer available for selection. The development comes at a time when the team management was already dealing with concerns over its pace-bowling all-round resources.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of India’s upcoming limited-overs tour after scans confirmed an injury he picked up during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

According to a medical update, the 23-year-old has sustained an issue in his left quadriceps and will now head to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for further assessment and rehabilitation.

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“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment.“

Injury traced back to Afghanistan series

Reddy featured in two matches during the ODI series against Afghanistan but missed the second game in Lucknow.

At the time, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel had indicated that the injury did not appear to be serious. However, subsequent scans have revealed a more significant problem than initially expected.

The injury has now ruled him out of the tour and put a temporary halt to what had been an encouraging rise in international cricket.

Sources indicate that Reddy is expected to spend at least four weeks in rehabilitation before he can begin his return-to-play process.

The exact recovery period will depend on how his body responds to treatment, meaning his absence could extend beyond the initial timeline if required.

The setback is particularly unfortunate for the youngster, who was expected to play a bigger role in India’s white-ball plans.

India lose another pace-bowling option

Reddy’s absence leaves India short of a seam-bowling all-round option at a time when Hardik Pandya is also managing fitness concerns.

Hardik is currently dealing with a quadriceps niggle of his own and is not yet in a position to consistently bowl his full quota of 10 overs in ODI cricket.

As a result, Reddy was viewed as an important backup option capable of contributing with both bat and ball during the tour.

Rapid rise in international cricket

Despite being only 23, Reddy has already represented India across all three formats.

So far, he has played 10 Tests, six ODIs and four T20 Internationals for the national side, establishing himself as one of India’s promising all-round prospects.

Questions over workload and pace increase

There has also been discussion around the physical demands placed on Reddy’s body following improvements in his bowling speed.

Many observers believe his work with independent fast-bowling coach Steffan Jones has helped him raise his pace substantially, from the high-120 kmph range to consistently bowl in the mid-130s. The extra pace has made him a more potent bowler, but some feel the sudden jump in intensity may have increased the strain on his body, making it harder to cope with the physical demands of international cricket.

For now India will concentrate on helping Reddy make a full recovery, with the all-rounder hoping to return to action once he has completed his rehabilitation programme.