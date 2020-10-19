MAK vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD Eliminator Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghan ODD

Mis Ainak Region vs Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MAK vs BD at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 got underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In another exciting match of Afghan One-day cup on magnificent Monday, Amo Region will take on the Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AM vs BD match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 19 in India. After producing two dominating performances at the beginning of the tournament, Band-e-Amir Region succumbed to consecutive losses in the last two league matches and finished third on the points table. They would want to redeem themselves with a win here against Mis Ainak and also avenge for their loss in the league stages. On the other hand, Mis Ainak Region would be confident going into this game that they have beaten Band-e-Amir before. They are on a two-match winning streak and have also been playing well. They will look to replicate their past performance and seal a berth for the final. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD Eliminator – MAK vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Mis Ainak Region vs Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Tips, MAK vs BD Probable Playing XIs, MAK vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Afghan ODD.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD Eliminator match toss between Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 20 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

MAK vs BD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Darwish Rasooli (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Asif Musazai, Rahmat Shah (C), Ghamai Zadran

All-rounders: Ihsanullah Ihsan

Bowlers: Amir Hamza, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman

MAK vs BD Probable Playing XIs

Mis Ainak Region Imran Mir, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Asghar Atal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai/Ziaur Rahman, Haseebullah.

Band-e-Amir Region Karim Janat/Asif Musazai, Imran Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Sardar (wk), Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shafiqullah Ghafar/Zia-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil.

MAK vs BD Squads

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Rahim Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Yousuf Zazai, Imran Mir, Zahir Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Totakhil, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Haseebullah, Asghar Atal, Noor Ahmad.

Band-e-Amir Region (BD): Imran Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Younas Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Sardar, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farmanullah Safi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asif Musazai, Waqar Salamkheil.

