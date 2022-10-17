New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that players should focus on scoring important runs for the team rather than thinking about their personal milestones. Gambhir was asked how players like Virat Kohli should approach the T20 World Cup to which Gambhir said that players should make contributions that can help the team win.

“The mindset of scoring runs, and effective ones, with the help of which your team wins. No point in scoring runs that just go in your records or fifties or hundreds. Even if you make 40 or even 20, make it at such a rate that it helps your team post 170-180. And if you’re chasing, make sure that it takes the pressure off your middle order.”

Speaking further, Gambhir said that players are remembered for winning trophies and not just scoring fifties and centuries. “When you go in such tournaments, you have to keep your personal records at home. Individual records don’t matter in such tournaments. Even if you score 200 runs in the tournament and your team wins, that will be your legacy. But if you score 500 runs and the team gets knocked out, then those runs are of no use.”

India have been one of the most consistent teams in ICC events, however, they have failed to win the title in the last nine years despite reaching knockouts many a times. Their last win came under the leadership of MS Dhoni in ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. India will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. They started their preparations with a six run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup warm-up.