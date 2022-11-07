Adelaide: The Netherlands pushed Pakistan into the semi-finals by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the World Cup history with an astonishing victory over Temba Bavuma-led South African squad. The win allowed Pakistan and Bangladesh with one final chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Both NED vs SA and PAK vs BAN were played at the Adelaide Oval and a clip from an interaction between Babar Azam and Netherlands is going viral on the internet. In the video, Babar Azam is walking inside the ground as the whole Netherlands team is walking out.

What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan. They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FC13lteSwN Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Babar Azam raises his hand and thanks the Netherlands players with a smile for providing them with an opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals. In response to Babar, one of the Dutch players says “Hey, make sure you win, then we finish fourth.”

This is followed by a huge applause. The video went viral on the internet and Pakistan’s legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared the clip too. He wrote a caption stating “What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan. They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup.”

Netherlands finished at the number 4 spot in group 2 of the super 12. This gave them a direct entry to the next T20 World Cup and they wouldn’t have to play qualifiers. Pakistan would play against Group 1 table topper New Zealand in the first semi-finals on 9th November and India would compete against the English side in the second semi-finals on the 10th of November.