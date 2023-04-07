Advertisement

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, 2nd Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 3:00 PM IST

Best players list of MAL vs FIG, Malo Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 7, 2023 2:33 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of MAL vs FIG, Malo Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

MAL vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: A Zaib, H Sahota

All-rounders: A Singh(vc), N Shahzad, D Singh(c), B Ram, A Sarwar

Bowlers: M Singh Jr, G Singh, Rahul

 

MAL vs FIG Probable XI

Malo Qalandars: Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid (c), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Roushan Singh (wk), Zulfiqar Shah, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Asim Sarwar, Aamer Ikram

Fighters CC: Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr (c), Parwinder Singh (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Lalit Kumar, Varinder Singh Virk, Harjot Sahota, Muhammad Bilal, Baljinder Ram, Rahul, Dalwinder Singh

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of OEIbling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

