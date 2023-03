MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria 05:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 04:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

MAL vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Suman Ghimire (C)

Batsmen Aamer Ikram, Manjit Singh, Amandeep Ghumman

All-rounders Najam Shahzad (VC), Imtiaz Rana, Muhammad Adnan

Bowlers Syed Ali Mehdi, Madhukar Thapa, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali Mehdi

MAL vs GOR Probable XI

Malo Qalandars: Sadaqat Ali, Mian Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Zafar Ali, Yasir Sabir, Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Adnan Gondal(C), Najam Shahzad

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, A Rehman, Faruk Ahmed, Waleed Imran, Hardeep Singh-lV, Madhukar Thapa, Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan(C), Rahul Kumar, Ahammad Ullah, Manjit Singh