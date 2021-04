MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Malo vs

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Malo vs Gorkha 11, 12 AM IST, 29th April.

Malo vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Portugal – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MAL vs GOR, ECS T10 Portugal, Malo Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malo vs Gorkha, Online Cricket Tips Malo vs Gorkha ECS T10 Portugal, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Portugal.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Portugal match toss between Malo vs Gorkha will take place at 11:30 PM IST April 28 Wednesday.

Time: 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Est dio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

MAL vs GOR My Dream11 Team

S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Z Shah, M S Nipo, M Shahid, N Shahzad, Y Sabir, R Bhardwaj, S Matta, A Mehmood

Captain – Y Sabir, Vice-captain – Z Shah.

MAL vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

Malo Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Syed Ali

Gorkha 11 Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Manjit Singh, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Madhukar Thapa (c), Sripal Matta.

MAL vs GOR Squads

Malo Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Gorkha 11 Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deep.

