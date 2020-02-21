Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Hong Kong tour of Malaysia 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s MAL vs HK: Malaysia and Hong Kong are playing in bilateral five-match T20I series running from February 20 to February 26. All the matches will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The first three matches will start at 5:00 pm (IST). The penultimate match of the series is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST while the fifth and final game gets underway from 7:30 AM IST. In the first match, hosts Malaysia won by 21 runs in a rain-affected affair. Batting first, Malaysia were 123/3 in 16.3 overs when rain interrupted forced an innings break. Hong Kong’s target was revised to 83 from nine overs but they managed 61/8.

TOSS – The toss between Malaysia and Hong Kong will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Date: February 21, 2020

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

MAL vs HK My Dream11 Team

Kinchit Shah (captain), Ahmad Faiz (vice-captain), Virandeep Singh, Nizakat Khan, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan, Khizar Hayat, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Aftab Hussain

MAL vs HK Squads

Malaysia: Bhushan Save (captain), Virandeep Singh (wk), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (captain), Scott McKechnie (wk), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

