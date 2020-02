MAL vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Hong Kong Tour of Malaysia 2020, 4th T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Malaysia vs Hong Kong at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur 11:30 AM IST:

MAL vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Hong Kong Tour of Malaysia 2020, 4th T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fa

Malaysia and Hong Kong are playing in bilateral five-match T20I series running from February 20 to February 26. All the matches will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The first three matches will start at 5:00 pm (IST). The penultimate match of the series is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST while the fifth and final game gets underway from 7:30 AM IST. Malaysia have taken a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches and are just a win away from pocketing the series. They won the rain-affected series opener by 21 runs (DLS method) and then won the second game on February 21 by 35 runs. Malaysia won the third match by eight runs.

TOSS – The toss between Malaysia and Hong Kong will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Date: February 24, 2020

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Aizaz Khan (captain), Ahmad Fiaz (vice-captain), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Nizakat Khan, Khizar Hayat, Waqas Barkat, Kinchit Shah, Fitri Sham, Aftab Hussain, Pavandeep Singh

Malaysia: Bhushan Save (captain), Virandeep Singh (wk), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (captain), Scott McKechnie (wk), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain, Waqas Barkat

