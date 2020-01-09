Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal came out with a spectacular showing on Thursday as she defeated South Korea’s An Se Young in her second-round clash of the ongoing Malaysia Masters at Kuala Lumpur.

Nehwal, a London Olympics bronze medallist defeated the World No. 8 Young 25-23, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes to make it to the quarter-finals.

In the first game, Saina was made to work hard by the 17-year-old as both the shuttlers kept going at each other. But, it was the Indian who had the last laugh and ultimately won the game 25-23.

The Hyderabadi shuttler, however, didn’t have to sweat too much in the second game as she won comfortably by a 21-12 margin to enter the last eight of the competition. Saina on Wednesday had registered a convincing 21-15, 21-17 win over Belgium’s Lianne Tan.

Nehwal will now face long-time rival, Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain, who defeated China’s Cai Yanyan 21-4, 24-22, for a semi-final berth in the Super 500 tournament.

On Wednesday, it was a poor day for India as Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round following an embarrassing defeat against Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen. Srikanth lost 17-21, 5-21. The cut off date to pocket a berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is April 1.

Another top Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth made a first-round exit after going down to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The World championships bronze-medallist’s 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the Super 500 tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s first-round defeat in the men’s doubles event on Tuesday.