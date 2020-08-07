Malaysian T10 Bash LIVE Streaming Details

After a five-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian cricket makes its long-awaited return to competition with the Malaysian T10 Bash on Aug 7-9 at the Kinrara Oval, which has whetted the appetite of players and fans alike.

A pool of national team players and selected Malaysia-based foreign players have been split among four teams – Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors. The teams will play a single round-robin competition on the first two days before advancing to the semi-finals according to their league positions. The final will take place on Aug 9.

The tournament will be organised in a controlled environment with general standard operating procedures (SOP) on management, pre-tournament and organisation adhered to. As such, matches will be played without the presence of spectators.

Among the requirements are ensuring players download the MySejahtera mobile application for contact tracing, wearing of face masks before and after matches, body temperature and symptoms screening, a limit on the number of participants and officials and disinfection of equipment after each use.

Players are also required to avoid handshakes, reduce social interactions before, during and after games, avoid sharing equipment and clothing such as towels and adhere to all procedures.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Malaysian T10 Bash

When: From August 7 to August 9

Venue: Kinrara Oval

Where to Stream Online in India: FanCode, Willow TV (website and mobile), Malaysian Cricket Facebook and Youtube Channel.

TV: Not Available

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

August 7

Central Smashers v Western Warriors, 2:30 PM

Northern Strikers v Southern Hitters, 5:10 PM

August 8

Southern Hitters v Central Smashers, 8:30 AM

Western Warriors v Northern Strikers, 11:10 AM

Central Smashers v Northern Strikers, 2:30 PM

Southern Hitters v Western Warriors, 5:10 PM

August 9

Semi-Final 1: 1st v 4th, 8:30 AM

Semi-Final 2: 2nd v 3rd, 11:10 AM

3rd-4th placing, 2:30 PM

Final: TBA, 5:10 PM

Malaysian T10 Bash Full Squads

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (capt), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees, Abdullah Shahid, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Janidu Himsara, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain

Coach: Asif Ali

Southern Hitters: Virandeep Singh (capt), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Rehan Mahmood, Hashim Islam, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz, Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali, Haider Ali, Kevin Dulaj Perera

Coach: Prasad Priyankara

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (capt), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh, Nazril Rahman, Rashid Ahad, Anwar Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Zahid Fazal, Arif Ullah, Charan Kumar, Syaqir Suhaimei, Shukri Rahim

Coach: Thushara Kodikara

Western Warriors: Fitri Sham (capt), Aslam Khan Malik, Danyal Hafeez, Rohit Vyas, Attiq Ur Rehman, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy, Aaryan Amin Premj, Sharveen Surendran, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Abdul Rauf, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof

Coach: Damith Kushan