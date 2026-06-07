Manav Suthar strikes on Test debut as India declare at 564/8, Afghanistan reeling at tea

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule India VS Afghanistan 564/8 (127.0) 1st Innings 113/4 (39.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.90) AFG trail by 451 runs Last Wicket: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) lbw b Prasidh Krishna 20 (48) - 98/4 in 32.2 Over Afsar Zazai (W) 3 * (21) 0x4, 0x6 Rahmat Shah 43 (81) 6x4, 1x6 Washington Sundar (4-0-12-0) * Manav Suthar (15-7-21-2)

India strengthened their hold on the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh with another impressive day of cricket. After piling up a huge first-innings total, the hosts struck early with the ball to leave Afghanistan under pressure heading into the final session of day two.

The visitors reached 28/1 at tea, still trailing by 536 runs after India declared their innings at a massive 564/8.

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Washington Sundar and Siraj add valuable lower-order runs

India resumed with a strong platform and made sure they squeezed out every possible run before ending their innings.

Washington Sundar led the lower-order effort with an unbeaten 52, bringing up his sixth Test half-century. The all-rounder mixed caution with aggression and ensured India continued scoring at a healthy rate.

Mohammed Siraj also entertained the crowd with a quick cameo. Promoted up the order, the fast bowler played a fearless knock of 22 from just 12 deliveries, striking a six and four boundaries before being dismissed by Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Saleem Safi emerged as the standout performer with the ball for the visitors.

The left-arm spinner claimed six wickets and consistently troubled India’s batters with clever variations and disciplined bowling. His figures of 6/140 were easily the highlight of an otherwise difficult outing for the Afghan attack.

Gill, Rahul, Pant and Sudharsan lay the foundation

India’s massive total was built around several significant contributions from the top and middle order.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a commanding 126, while KL Rahul added a fluent century. Sai Sudharsan continued his good form with 81 and Rishabh Pant also contributed a belligerent 81. The collective batting effort ensured India scored at over four runs per over and put up one of their fastest 500-plus totals in Test cricket.

Gill’s declaration pays immediate dividends

With a huge score already on the board, Gill opted to declare at 564/8 and give his bowlers maximum time to exploit the conditions.

Afghanistan’s openers Abdul Malik and Sediqullah Atal began positively and looked comfortable against the new ball. Malik struck three boundaries and showed intent from the outset, while Atal also found a couple of scoring opportunities.

However, India’s breakthrough arrived shortly before the tea interval.

Dream start for debutant Manav Suthar

Making his Test debut, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar produced a moment he will remember for a long time.

Introduced into the attack before tea, Suthar struck with only the fourth delivery of his Test career. Abdul Malik attempted a sweep shot but could only top-edge the ball, with Mohammed Siraj completing a well-judged catch at backward square leg.

There was ecstatic celebration at the wicket as Suthar’s team-mates mobbed the young spinner to congratulate him on his maiden Test wicket.

Talk about a dream start on debut ðŸ¤©



ðŸŽ¥ Manav Suthar getting his maiden Test wicket in his very first over ðŸ™Œ



Scorecard â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/MEx9QHwkD0 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2026

Afghanistan face uphill battle after tea

At tea, Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten on 11, but Afghanistan still had a mountain to climb.

With a massive deficit to overcome and the pitch expected to assist spin as the match progresses, India will be confident of tightening their grip even further during the remainder of the innings.

Brief Scores

India: 564/8 declared in 127 overs

(Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Sai Sudharsan 81, Rishabh Pant 81, Washington Sundar 52*; Mohammad Saleem Safi 6/140)

Afghanistan: 28/1 in 5.4 overs

(Sediqullah Atal 11*; Manav Suthar 1/0)

Afghanistan trail by 536 runs.