Manchester United kept their hopes of reaching the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire found the nets as the win helped United stay at seventh position in the EPL standings, three places behind the Blues.

United were far from clinical but their performance was just about effective enough to get them the win. In the closing moments of the first-half, Martial found a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the open to score a header to out United in front. VAR made its presence felt frustrating Chelsea more. Kurt Zouma seemed to have equalised for the Blues 11 minutes later, but it was turned down by VAR, that showed Cesar Azpilicueta pushing a United defender before the corner kick was taken.

Chelsea missed N’Golo Kante, who went off to a groin injury and was replaced by Mason Mount.Chelsea, and were left infuriated when a Maguire escaped with what should have been a red card for kicking Michy Batshuay. After 66 minutes Maguire powered a header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner, which only competed Chelsea’s frustrations. Olivier Giroud headed a goal in the 76th minute, but a VAR ruled him offside.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was not impressed at the VAR decisions.

“I’ve seen it again [the possible Maguire red card] and VAR is there for that and they didn’t get it right. Azpilicueta gets a shove in the back — it’s not clear, it’s not obvious, Azpi has been pushed in the back,” he said. “It’s a bit soul destroying but it’s the culmination of a few incidents. VAR is there for that and a toe offside is a toe offside, even if we don’t like it.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted it wasn’t United’s best performance but he can’t complain.

“We didn’t play particularly well with the ball, we were sloppy and slow at times but defensively it was very good. Eric Bailly was outstanding on his first game back. We had the margins on our side, in football it does happen. They were unfortunate with the two VAR goals – the right decisions but they were marginal,” he told BBC.

“Was Harry Maguire lucky? I don’t think so, he was fouled first and Batshuayi was going to fall on top of him so he put his leg out and hit him where it hurts. I didn’t see a foul by Fred for the disallowed goal. Luckily there was no VAR when I played. Giroud was a foot, or half a foot offside, at least it wasn’t an armpit. We are three points behind Chelsea now, that was a massive win tonight. We could not have realistically clawed back nine points.”