Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Venue, Timings: All You Need To Know

Manchester: Manchester United will play against Liverpool on 23rd August at 12:30 pm in Old Trafford, Manchester. The Premier League 2022 has been very disappointing for Manchester United as the club is at the last position of the league table alongside West Ham after having two continuous losses in the league. The tournament did not have a good beginning for the world-renowned English club. They did not perform well from the start under their New manager Erik ten Hag and the Dutch head coach is hoping for the club to have a good game on Monday. While on the other side, Liverpool has drawn the matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace. They are currently at the 15th place.

What date 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United (MUFC) and Liverpool FC (LFC) will be played?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will take place on August 23, Tuesday.

Where will the 19 Match of the Premier League match Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) be played?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the 19 Match of the Premier League match Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) begin?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will begin at 12:30 AM.

Where will The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC be broadcasted?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) 19 Match of Premier League match?

The 19 Match of the Premier League between Manchester United vs Liverpool FC is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.