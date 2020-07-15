Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Old Trafford: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs West Indies 2nd Test

England will look to bounce back at Old Trafford, Manchester after a shock defeat at Lords by four wickets. What will bolster England’s batting would be the return of regular skipper Joe Root. There could be a couple of more changes as England would look to win and level the series 1-1. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to maintain the momentum they earned at Lords. It is set to be a cracker at Old Trafford, starting Thursday.

Eng v WI Weather Forecast

It would come as a good piece of news for fans as no rain is expected, but it would be overcast at Old Trafford. The humidity would be on the higher side.

Probable XI

England: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jose Buttler, Dom Bess/Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad (Mark Wood), James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

FULL SQUADS

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

