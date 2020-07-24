Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs West Indies 3rd Test

With momentum with the hosts after series leveling victory in the second Test, England will look to make the most of it and take the lead in the third at the same venue. Jofra Archer’s return will boost the pace batter further and with Ben Stokes in ominous form, England looks overwhelming favourites. It would also be interesting to see whose place will Archer take in the XI.

ENG v WI 3rd Test WEATHER FORECAST

It would be overcast and cloudy but the good news is that rain will not play spoilsport like it did on Day 3 of the second Test. There are chances of scattered showers, but that will not be much of a worry. Humidity will be 70 per cent.

Probable XI

England:

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell/Shayne Moseley, Shai Hope/Joshua de Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.

SQUADS

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran