Manish Pandey Creates 2 New Records With His Maiden IPL Appearance For Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals made three changes in the playing XI for IPL 2023 match against RR.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals is currently facing Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 11 of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8). The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Delhi Capitals have suffered defeat in the first two matches, they would like to earn the first points against Sanju Samson & Co. The inaugural edition winners are also coming into this match after suffering a defeat in their last match.
Senior batter Manish Pandey made his debut for Delhi Capitals on Saturday in place of Marsh. In addition to that he also joined Jaydev Unadkat in top of list of Indian players who have played for most number of teams in IPL. Delhi is his 7th side in IPL.
Before them he played for Mumbai in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and 2010, Pune Warriors India in 2011and 2012. Kolkata Knight Riders from 2013-2017. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018-2021) and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.
Players who have played in all 16 IPL seasons (2008 to 2023):
MS Dhoni
Dinesh Karthik
Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli
Wriddhiman Saha
Rohit Sharma
Ram Garapati (@srk0804) April 8, 2023
Pandey, who holds the record of becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in IPL will provide stability to DC's middle-order with his rich experience of playing in the league. He was part of the KKR side that won the IPL title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Rajasthan are coming off a five-run loss to Punjab Kings at this venue which happened a couple of days ago while Delhi are winless after losing their first two matches of IPL 2023.
After winning the toss, Warner said Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell come in the playing eleven. There's no Mitchell Marsh as he has flown back home to Perth for his wedding while Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan are slotted in the substitutes for this game.
COMMENTS