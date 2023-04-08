Manish Pandey Creates 2 New Records With His Maiden IPL Appearance For Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals is currently facing Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 11 of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8). The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Delhi Capitals have suffered defeat in the first two matches, they would like to earn the first points against Sanju Samson & Co. The inaugural edition winners are also coming into this match after suffering a defeat in their last match.

Senior batter Manish Pandey made his debut for Delhi Capitals on Saturday in place of Marsh. In addition to that he also joined Jaydev Unadkat in top of list of Indian players who have played for most number of teams in IPL. Delhi is his 7th side in IPL.

Before them he played for Mumbai in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and 2010, Pune Warriors India in 2011and 2012. Kolkata Knight Riders from 2013-2017. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018-2021) and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.