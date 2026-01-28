Manoj Tiwary drops bold statement on Gautam Gambhir’s coaching, names THIS star as ideal replacement

Manoj Tiwary drops bold statement on Gautam Gambhir and names former Indian star as ideal replacement. Take a look and find out.

Team India will play the fourth match of the T20I against New Zealand. However, the ongoing series between India and New Zealand will be important for the Indian team as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be kicked off on February 7. India and Sri Lanka will be the hosts of the event.

Manoj Tiwary’s bold statement on Gautam Gambhir

However, while taking about the T20 World Cup, former Indian star and one of the greatest batters of all time. Manoj Tiwary drops a jaw-dropping statement for the Indian team and the head coach Gautam Gambhir. Former Indian player and one of the finest opening batters, Gautam Gambhir, is getting criticism for his methods and strategy for handling the Indian team as their dominance is getting weaker.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary strongly believes that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might take some tough and crucial decisions if India fails to lift the T20 World Cup title at home. However, Tiwary also stated that Gautam Gambhir could also lose his job if the hosts couldn’t defend the title.

Manoj Tiwary also said that all eyes and focus are on team India head coach Gautam Gambhir as in the recent games of India like Tests and ODI series. Gambhir failed to impress the cricket world with his strategies. However, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup might be a decider for Gautam Gambhir as team India’s head coach.

”If India doesn’t win the T20 World Cup, then I think that the BCCI should take a big and difficult decision regarding Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary has already stated that Gambhir will continue until his contract expires, and there is no question of removing him,” Tiwary told InsideSport.

”But I think the 2026 T20 World Cup, if the result doesn’t come in this and then the BCCI will remove him and take a big call,” he added.

India’s recent struggles under Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian star player and one of the finest left-handed batters, Gautam Gambhir is known for his great batting performances and match-winning knocks. However, speaking about his strategies as the head coach of the Indian team is really poor. The first time India team lost under Gautam Gambhir’s coach was in 2024 against New Zealand in the test series 3-0.

Test vs South Africa (2025)

Under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching. Team India lost the two-match test series against South Africa at home. However, the great performance from the visitors pushed team India towards a major setback.

ODI vs New Zealand (2026)

Another major loss under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching came against New Zealand in the ODI series as the Indian team lost the series 2-1. However, this defeat clearly clarifies the dominance of the team India at home has been getting weaker.

Manoj Tiwary names ideal replacement for Gautam Gambhir as India’s head coach

”I think it has to be a process-driven thing. When Rahul Dravid was the coach and didn’t go on certain tours, VVS Laxman used to go. So he was the natural choice,” said Tiwary.

”I think the BCCI should look to convince Laxman because he is a level-headed guy and he’s a good human being. He has the experience of coaching as well, so BCCI should look to convince him,” he added.