Manoj Tiwary, the former India batsman, has picked his IPL team of the tournament which is expectedly dominated by players from the title-winning Mumbai Indians. MI became the champions for a record-extending fifth time when they defeated first-time finalist Delhi Capitals in a one-sided final last week.

Tiwary has named Rohit Sharma as the captain of his team who will also open the innings alongside another IPL captain KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab. Rahul was the highest run-getter of the season as he took the orange cap for his excellent form with the bat.

Rohit also won his sixth IPL title as a player – his first came with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009.

At no. 3 is the dependable Suryakumar Yadav who played an intrinsic role in MI’s title run.

The middle-order is manned by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers followed by the three MI allrounders Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

Tiwary has opted for three-pronge pace attack to be led by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), most valuable player of the season Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and T Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

SRH’s Rashid Khan is the sole specialist legspinner and will have Krunal for company in the spin department.

Interestingly, there’s no place for Kagiso Rabada, the highest-wicket-taker of the season.

The other big names missing from Tiwary’s XI include RCB captain Virat Kohli, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal et al.

Here’s Tiwary’s IPL 2020 XI of the season: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan