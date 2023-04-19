Many Mocked Him For Nepotism But...: Preity Zinta's Tweet For Arjun Tendulkar After His 1st IPL Wicket Is Viral

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar, son of world's No. 1 batter Sachin Tendulkar played his second match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday (April 18) against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. He even took his first ever wicket in IPL, when during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023, he dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 runs from 5 balls) on the second last ball of the 20th over.

Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium, but he went wicketless. He conceded 14 runs in his first two overs.

After taking the wicket Arjun was seen celebrating the memorable moment with his teammates, and his father Sachin and sister Sara also expressed their happiness.