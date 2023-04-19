Advertisement

Many Mocked Him For Nepotism But...: Preity Zinta's Tweet For Arjun Tendulkar After His 1st IPL Wicket Is Viral

Bollywood actor and co-owner of the Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta congratulated Arjun Tendulkar after he took his maiden wicket in the IPL.

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar, son of world's No. 1 batter Sachin Tendulkar played his second match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday (April 18) against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. He even took his first ever wicket in IPL, when during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023, he dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 runs from 5 balls) on the second last ball of the 20th over.

Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium, but he went wicketless. He conceded 14 runs in his first two overs.

After taking the wicket Arjun was seen celebrating the memorable moment with his teammates, and his father Sachin and sister Sara also expressed their happiness.

After the match, Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared a tweet and congratulated Arjun for his achievement. In her tweet, she also mentioned that the young cricketer was mocked for nepotism, but he proved that he had earned his spot.

"Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned. Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar #SRHvsMI #TATAIPL2023," Zinta tweeted.

SRH vs MI

Cameron Green's unbeaten 64 off 40 along with Tilak Verma's 37-run cameo off 17 balls guided Mumbai Indians to 192/5. In reply, Sunrisers fell 14 runs short in the chase against MI's impressive bowling display. With a third successive win, MI jumped two spots to sixth in the table.

Chasing 193, SRH got off to a slow start as they were reduced to 25/2 within four overs. Sunrisers suffered an early blow as Jason Behrendorff got the big fish Harry Brook, the centurion from the last game, in the second over.

