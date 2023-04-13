MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
Best players list of MAP vs TRI, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Trichur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023: Best players list of MAP vs TRI, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Trichur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between DCA Malappuram and DCA Trichur will take place at 01:15 PM IST
Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 01:40 PM IST
Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba
MAP vs TRI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Nikhil-T, Sajeed Ajmal-NK
Batsmen Vathsal Govind (c), Kalliparambil Rojith, Anand Krishnan
All-rounders Joffen Jose, M Rabin-Krishna (vc), Abdul Ramees-P, Sibin P Gireesh
Bowlers Sharafuddeen-NM, Muhammed Riyas-UC
MAP vs TRI Probable XI
DCA Malappuram: Anand Krishnan, Muhammed Riyes-UC(c), Aswin-G, Rabin Krishna M, Abdul Raheeem-T, Adilsha-M, Abhiram-B, Sreeram V-Nair, Nikhil T, Sreeharsh V Nair(wk), Abdul Ramees-P
DCA Trichur: Kalliparambil Rojith, TJ Aadidev, VA Bharat, Joffen Jose, Lijo Jose, VK V Sreerag, Pavan Sreedhar(wk), Kiran Sagar Mohan, Sharafuddeen NM, M Anas, Vivek KP(c)
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS