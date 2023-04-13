Advertisement

MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

Best players list of MAP vs TRI, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Trichur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 13, 2023 11:25 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023: Best players list of MAP vs TRI, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Trichur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Malappuram and DCA Trichur will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

MAP vs TRI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Nikhil-T, Sajeed Ajmal-NK

Batsmen Vathsal Govind (c), Kalliparambil Rojith, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders Joffen Jose, M Rabin-Krishna (vc), Abdul Ramees-P, Sibin P Gireesh

Bowlers Sharafuddeen-NM, Muhammed Riyas-UC

MAP vs TRI Probable XI

DCA Malappuram: Anand Krishnan, Muhammed Riyes-UC(c), Aswin-G, Rabin Krishna M, Abdul Raheeem-T, Adilsha-M, Abhiram-B, Sreeram V-Nair, Nikhil T, Sreeharsh V Nair(wk), Abdul Ramees-P

DCA Trichur: Kalliparambil Rojith, TJ Aadidev, VA Bharat, Joffen Jose, Lijo Jose, VK V Sreerag, Pavan Sreedhar(wk), Kiran Sagar Mohan, Sharafuddeen NM, M Anas, Vivek KP(c)

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
KOY vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
KAG vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
PTH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Tammy Beaumont Post Heartfelt Note For MS Dhoni After Heroic Knock Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Tammy Beaumont Post Heartfelt Note For MS Dhoni Af...

NCT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

NCT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 17: Capta...

IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of 3 Games Due To Injury

IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of 3 Games Due ...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Injured! CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Drops A Bombshell Post Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Injured! CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Drops ...

CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler Join Chris Gayle, KL Rahul In Elite List, Becomes Third Fastest To 3000 IPL Runs

CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler Join Chris Gayle, KL Rahul In Elite ...

Advertisement