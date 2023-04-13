MAP vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

Best players list of MAP vs TRI, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Trichur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Malappuram and DCA Trichur will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

MAP vs TRI My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper Nikhil-T, Sajeed Ajmal-NK

Batsmen Vathsal Govind (c), Kalliparambil Rojith, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders Joffen Jose, M Rabin-Krishna (vc), Abdul Ramees-P, Sibin P Gireesh

Bowlers Sharafuddeen-NM, Muhammed Riyas-UC

MAP vs TRI Probable XI DCA Malappuram: Anand Krishnan, Muhammed Riyes-UC(c), Aswin-G, Rabin Krishna M, Abdul Raheeem-T, Adilsha-M, Abhiram-B, Sreeram V-Nair, Nikhil T, Sreeharsh V Nair(wk), Abdul Ramees-P

DCA Trichur: Kalliparambil Rojith, TJ Aadidev, VA Bharat, Joffen Jose, Lijo Jose, VK V Sreerag, Pavan Sreedhar(wk), Kiran Sagar Mohan, Sharafuddeen NM, M Anas, Vivek KP(c)